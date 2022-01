Police said it happened on New Walkertown Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone died after being hit by a car Monday morning. Police said the driver didn't stop.

Police said they were called to the accident in the 3,000 block of New Walkertown Road around 5 a.m. They found a person dead in the roadway.

There's no word on the suspect or a vehicle description.