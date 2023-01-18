Renderings released of new Winston-Salem park that will honor former slave

Oliver bought his freedom and went on to buy land in Winston-Salem. Several of his descendants are still in the area, and you've probably heard of one of them.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new space in Winston-Salem is paying tribute to United States history.

On Wednesday, the city unveiled designs of a park honoring the life of Peter Oliver, an enslaved man who later purchased his own freedom.

Oliver went on to buy a farm in what is now Winston-Salem.

Several of his descendants are still in the area - one of them is Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul.

"Now we are talking about Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery. This is just an exciting time for all of us, the Oliver family and the Winston-Salem community, because this is for all of us. This is just not for the Oliver family - this impacts all of us," said Robin Paul.

The park will be located along South Liberty near the new pedestrian land bridge over Salem Parkway.

