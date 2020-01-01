Meet some of the new adorable babies born into the new year.

GREENSBORO (CONE HEALTH):

Greensboro's first baby of 2020 is a little girl! Cone Health says Kelsey Alexandria Parker was born at Women's Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Greensboro's second baby, but the first boy of 2020 is Gabriel Emmanuel Madden.

WINSTON-SALEM (NOVANT HEALTH):

Baby girl Kaelynn Styles was born at 1:17 a.m. at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. She weighs 18.5 inches long and weighs 5 lbs and 7.1 ounces.

More Novant Health babies across the state: