Meet some of the new adorable babies born into the new year.
GREENSBORO (CONE HEALTH):
Greensboro's first baby of 2020 is a little girl! Cone Health says Kelsey Alexandria Parker was born at Women's Hospital early Wednesday morning.
Greensboro's second baby, but the first boy of 2020 is Gabriel Emmanuel Madden.
WINSTON-SALEM (NOVANT HEALTH):
Baby girl Kaelynn Styles was born at 1:17 a.m. at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. She weighs 18.5 inches long and weighs 5 lbs and 7.1 ounces.
More Novant Health babies across the state:
- CHARLOTTE: Baby boy Nico Wilson was born at 12:08 a.m. at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte. He's 20 1/2 inches and weighs 7lbs and 5 ounces.
- BRUNSWICK: Baby girl Harmoni Aragao was born at 2:50 a.m. at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. She's 18 1/2 inches and weighs 6 lbs and 10 ounces.
- HUNTERSVILLE: Baby boy KhyOen Ricardo was born at 8:06 a.m. at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. He is 19 inches and weighs 6 lbs and 8 ounces.