Meet some of the new adorable babies born into the new year.

GREENSBORO (CONE HEALTH): 

Greensboro's first baby of 2020 is a little girl! Cone Health says Kelsey Alexandria Parker was born at Women's Hospital early Wednesday morning. 

Greensboro's second baby, but the first boy of 2020 is Gabriel Emmanuel Madden. 

WINSTON-SALEM (NOVANT HEALTH): 

Baby girl Kaelynn Styles was born at 1:17 a.m. at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.  She weighs 18.5 inches long and weighs 5 lbs and 7.1 ounces.

More Novant Health babies across the state: 

  • CHARLOTTE: Baby boy Nico Wilson was born at 12:08 a.m. at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte.  He's 20 1/2 inches and weighs 7lbs and 5 ounces.
  • BRUNSWICK: Baby girl Harmoni Aragao was born at 2:50 a.m. at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.  She's 18 1/2 inches and weighs 6 lbs and 10 ounces.
  • HUNTERSVILLE: Baby boy KhyOen Ricardo was born at 8:06 a.m. at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.  He is 19 inches and weighs 6 lbs and 8 ounces.