Next steps to get COVID vaccines to children 5 to 11

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FDA will meet to make a decision on COVID-19 vaccines for kids age five to 11.

An advisory panel gave it the green light Tuesday. If the FDA authorizes Pfizer's vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds it will then head to the CDC for approval. Pfizer reported that the smaller dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective in five to 11-year-olds. The company said the vaccine would be administered as a 2-dose series, 3 weeks apart.

A clinical pharmacy outcomes manager with Novant Health spoke on why parents should feel comfortable with their child receiving the vaccine.

"We have some good information about patterns in safety and outcomes that we've been able to generate over the last, almost a year since the vaccine became available in adults. And seeing those similar effects In the pediatric trials should give us all a little more comfortable," said Stacy Dalpoas.

The child vaccine would be rolled out in three different waves by the federal government.

In the Triad, the Forsyth County Health Department is one of 230 statewide providers who'll be part of wave one once the FDA and the CDC approve the child dose.

If and when providers get the go-ahead, the Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health also plan to administer the child vaccine.