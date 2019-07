GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman was released by the team after a warrant was issued for him for strangulation and assault on a female in Greensboro.

Desmond Harrison was part of an incident at a home on Milton Street, according to Greensboro Police. The incident was reported Tuesday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, Harrison hasn't been arrested and hasn't been served with warrants. Harrison went to nearby Oak Ridge Military Academy.

Harrison, 25, started at left tackle for the Cleveland Browns for eight games as a rookie last season. He was cut by Cleveland in June and picked up by Arizona the next day.

