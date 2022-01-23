Niagara Falls to be lit red, white and blue in support of the Bills

The Peace Bridge will also be lit up on Sunday and hold a brief light show when the Bills score.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — To cheer on the Bills in the AFC divisional playoff game, landmarks around Western New York will be lit up in support.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that Niagara Falls will be lit up red, white and blue for the team.

"The Buffalo Bills have given New York a reason to celebrate and tonight people across the state will be rooting for them," Hochul said. "As a proud Western New Yorker, I'll be cheering the loudest as we watch the Bills take on the Chiefs. Go Bills!"

Like last week, the Peace Bridge in Buffalo will also be lit up to celebrate the Bills. Same as when the Bills played the Patriots last week, there will be a small light show whenever the Bills score a point.

"The Peace Bridge Authority recently replaced the entire aesthetic LED lighting system as part of the bridge’s $125 million rehabilitation project," the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority said in a statement last Thursday, announcing the light display plans for the game against the Patriots.

"The lighting was expanded with more brilliance and with greater special effects capabilities."