What happened to Nicholas Snead? Medical examiner shares autopsy results

In January, a truck driver reported a car upside down in Buffalo Creek near Wendover Avenue. The car was removed and Snead was found dead inside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Autopsy results were released for a young man from High Point who went missing while Christmas shopping.

Earlier this year, 20-year-old Nicholas Snead was found dead in his car near Holden Road. He'd been missing for two weeks.

His death was ruled a traffic accident by Greensboro Police.

WFMY News 2 recently obtained Snead's autopsy report. The medical examiner said Snead drowned after hitting his head in a car accident.

Police searched the general area based on Snead's phone information but couldn't find him. Then in January, a truck driver reported a car upside down in Buffalo Creek near the busy intersection of Wendover Avenue and South Holden Road. The car was removed and police said Snead was found dead inside.

Investigators believe Snead’s car lost control turning onto the on-ramp, slid over the curb, and flipped upside down in the creek.

Police said Snead was wearing his seat belt.

