WELCOME, N.C. — Nick Harrison, the crew chief of the No. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series car for Kaulig Racing, has died.

Kaulig Racing confirmed Harrison's death in a tweet Sunday morning. Harrison was 37 years old. Kaulig is based out of Davidson County.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nick Harrison, our beloved crew chief of the No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing. Please keep Nick’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The No. 11 car was a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Justin Haley. Before coming to Kaulig, Harrison worked with Richard Childress Racing for five years.

There was no other information about his death.

Harrison was a longtime chief. He served in all three NASCAR national series since 2006. Drivers like Austin Dillon offered their condolences on social media.

"Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together... "

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted, "I didn’t know Nick well, but it’s clear he made an incredible impression on many peoples lives."