GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the act of giving that truly makes the world a better place!

A former Women's hospital NICU mom, Mariah Denny, is putting that phrase into action.

That’s because Deny along with family and friends gave back to other NICU moms by dropping off 30 thermal totes at the hospital for mothers to use in transporting breast milk for their babies.

According to a post from the Women’s Hospital, the thermal totes also included some goodies for the moms to enjoy!

