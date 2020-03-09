NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program for uninsured North Carolinians

The program will reimburse Medicaid providers for costs associated with COVID-19 testing of people without insurance.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has launched the NC Medicaid Optional COVID-19 Testing program.

“North Carolina is making COVID-19 testing more available and affordable, and this program will help,” said Governor Cooper. “But the most important way to keep people healthy is to expand Medicaid so 600,000 North Carolinians can get health insurance, which the legislature should do immediately.”

“This new program allows community providers to offer cost-free testing to uninsured North Carolinians. It’s a good step to decrease barriers to testing. However, to help North Carolinians who don’t have health insurance get the full range of care needed for COVID and to access needed preventive care, North Carolina needs to expand Medicaid like most other states have done,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD.

According to a release from the Office of Roy Cooper, federal funding will be available to cover 100% of costs directly related to COVID-19 testing, including both viral and serological or antibody tests, through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

In North Carolina, Medicaid-enrolled providers may file directly with NC Medicaid for reimbursement for testing eligible uninsured individuals. Costs for COVID-19 tests will be covered retroactively up to three months if people were uninsured at the time of the test, the release stated.

In order to qualify for the program’s testing coverage, people must meet three checks:

-Live in North Carolina

-Not be eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid or have other health insurance;

-Hold U.S. citizenship or other legal immigration status as mandated by federal regulations.