WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Old Salem Museums and Gardens naturalization ceremony is not happening this year. A spokesperson with the Winston-Salem museum tells us that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services State field office sends a representative to the Triad for the July 4th ceremony.

The office undergoing a major move and right now no one is allowed to travel. This means any local immigrants waiting to become US citizens will have to go to Charlotte for the ceremony.

Old Salem officials are planning to reschedule the ceremony for the fall, but haven't set a date yet.

Here's another look at the ceremony from July 4, 2018

Part I:

Part II