No major system-wide snag on day two of remote learning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Day two of back-to-school went much smoother than it did on Monday which was the first day students returned to school. That's when a state server crashed for the first few hours of the 9-week remote learning. The technical glitch prevented students from logging in to learn and access their schedules and classes.

However, on Tuesday some families said they didn't have any major technical issues to prevent them from continuing to familiarize themselves with the e-learning process.

IT teams at schools were also on hand to solve some individual problems.

"It actually went really well. Technology is still taking a bit to get used to but overall she's had a really good first day. The very best first day she's ever had of school in a really long time," Caitlin Jacobs of Winston Salem said.

Jacob's daughter attends 9th grade at a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School.

"She gets up on time on her own, makes her breakfast, and gets all her stuff organized," Jacobs said.

"The school system seems to be a lot more prepared. The last time they didn't have much time to get prepared but utilizing Canvas has been a big help," she added.

However, day two of school was not good for everyone as some students were still not able to get into learning portals like Canvas.

"It's a mess all the way around," Kristina Hodges of Winston-Salem said.

Hodges who has a child in middle school and another in high school said the school opening should have been staggered across different grade or school levels.

"The execution was not well thought out and I don't blame the teachers because I think they're doing everything that they can. I think it's just that the system is overloaded and it doesn't know where to go," Hodges said.

She hopes the problems are fixed before actual learning, and grading begins after Labor Day.

"I'm at a loss as to how they're going to fix this. I think it's going to take a while and hopefully, it doesn't set the tone for the rest of the year, but I know there are some kids for whom it will," she said.