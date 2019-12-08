WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City officials have released a list of possible new names for the Dixie classic fair. The city says it got 11,500 comments overall and a lot of them were in favor of keeping the name the same.

Fair officials say they will hire an independent consulting agency to research new names and come up with possible options.

Winston-Salem City Manager Ben Rowe said if City Council approves bringing in a consultant at Monday night's meeting, then the name change will be a definite.

Officials say it'll be up to the consultants to narrow down a name, so it won't necessarily come from the public input list below.

It was announced in April that the city was considering a name change for the fair and Dixie would longer be in the name. The news set off fair fans and others weighing in for and against the name change.

More Than 8,000 Names Submitted For Dixie Classic Fair Name Change As City Leaders Discuss Its Future

'Take Dixie Out Of The ‘Dixie Classic Fair.’ Group Urges Winston-Salem City Leaders To Change Fair's Name

The comments came from online surveys, public input meetings, the citizen feedback phone line and social media.



Take a look at some of them below.

WFMY News 2

Is Dixie Leaving The Fair? Winston-Salem City Officials Say It’s Possible But Not Definite

No More Dixie Classic Fair? Winston-Salem Starts Process to Change Name of the City's Annual Fair, Second Largest in NC

Dixie Classic Fair Fun is Almost Here! Advanced Discount Tickets On Sale Now!

Fair Planning Committee Asks City Council for More Time to Consider 'Dixie Classic' Name Change Options

Is The Dixie Classic Fair Changing Its Name Or Not?