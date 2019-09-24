GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Ebony Graham says her son's school bus didn't show up twice in the past two weeks.

"He called and said 'mom the bus hasn’t picked us up yet' and I said what is going on it's 9 o'clock?"

Graham says her 11-year-old son goes to Jackson Middle School. She said Donovan and about 7 other kids wait at the same bus stop.

"I get called in the middle of work 'mom I haven’t gotten to school yet,' so now I have to go to my boss to explain, get my son, get him to school, then get back to the job."

Graham says it's not just an inconvenience for her as a single mother, she says it's a safety issue.

"It becomes a safety issue, you're thinking your kids is in school the whole time and the whole time he’s where you sent him out early this morning around 7 o’clock," Graham emphasized. "You’re at work thinking your child’s in school and the whole time your child is out there."

Graham says she talked to Jackson Middle, and they referred her to Guilford County Schools Transportation Department. She said she's tried to call Transportation several times, but no one answers.

"All I need is for you to get my kid to school safely and back from the school, that’s all I ask."

Graham says she's aware of the district's bus driver shortage. The district says they need to hire about 35 drivers.

"I understand, there are issues that’s everywhere, I understand but we cannot be the cause and our children be the effect of what’s going on," Graham explained. "They’re only 11-13 years old and they’re vulnerable, they’re kids.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson says they're looking into bus #607 that's supposed to take Donovan to and from school every day.

Meanwhile, many parents have asked WFMY News 2 about the 'Here Comes the Bus' app that Guilford County Schools launched earlier this school year.

GCS says it's a pilot program at two High Point schools so far. No word on when you'll be able to use the app to track buses district-wide.









