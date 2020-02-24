HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some brides and grooms are saying "I do" want a refund from a bankrupt venue company, but they say they don't think they'll see it.

"The average person, they’ve already cost us $5000 and we’re paying for a new venue," said Elizabeth Karriken one of several brides who planned to walk down the aisle at Noah's Events Venue in High Point before the company declared bankruptcy.

Karriken says she is seeking a refund through an administrative claim which the company's website said some clients may be eligible for.

One groom heard he could possibly get a refund--if he flew to Utah.

We talked to James Wade Jr. when Noah's Events Venue closed a few weeks ago. Now he and his fiance's wedding date is days away and they may still have to cancel.

He said his wedding planner told them there was a possibility of a refund but they're skeptical.

"They want us to pay to go to Utah to have a chance to get our money back and I just think that is insanely ridiculous and unprofessional," said Wade.

WFMY News 2 spoke to Kenneth Cannon, an attorney handling Noah's Events Venue's bankruptcy case.

He said the company is not offering refunds to customers who travel to Utah.

Cannon said none of the company's employees are on the job and it was not based in Utah.

Noah's Events is also about $30 million dollars in debt.

When the company closed its locations, including the one in High Point, 2,800 events were canceled.

Clients are now encouraging each other as they make other arrangements.

"It's crushing but we just have to move on and go forward because if we get stuck in a funk, then we might not be able to find that venue that's gonna work with us," said Melissa Wooten-Carter.

The Triad Bridal Association has been trying to connect affected couples with vendors to get things back on track.

Cannon said customers can file administrative claims but not everyone will be eligible to get that money back. He also said there's no guarantee customers will get any money back.

