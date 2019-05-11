WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds of nurses, doctors and hospital staff lined the halls at Brenner Children’s Hospital to honor the life of 11-year-old, Noah Chambers.

On Tuesday morning, Noah received the first Honor Walk at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

The Honor Walk is a silent way for hospital staff to pay tribute to organ donor patients and their families. It’s also a way to celebrate their life, express gratitude, respect and compassion to the family, according to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Noah died after a driver hit him as he was crossing the street at a trunk or treat event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. According to law enforcement, the driver was not impaired and will not face charges.

But there is hope coming from Noah’s death, his father said his organs will be donated and that will help at least seven people, said Robert Chambers.

"He is in a better place. His spirit, his attitude, his joy, his laughter. He is up there looking over everybody," Chambers said.

And now we know Noah will also live on by giving the gift of life to others.

