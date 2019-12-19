ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The memory of 11-year-old Noah Chambers is in the hearts of students and in the hallways of Rockingham County Middle School.

Students are remembering Noah who died after he was hit by a driver while crossing the street at a trunk or treat event at a church in November in a very special way.

His classmates submitted ideas for a project to honor Noah and there was an overwhelming response to memorialize his locker. The RCMS’ FCA club turned his locker into a “prayer locker.”

Rockingham County Schools said his locker was painted with a pink heart and the saying, “Love you more,” which has special meaning for Noah’s family. The school installed a prayer locker in all three grade levels. Students can even write and submit their prayer requests and memories in the lockers.

The Rockingham County School District said, “This project was truly a school-wide effort and are they are so proud to have a reminder to their students to always know how much they are loved.”

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: 'Hope you can see this in heaven, buddy,' family puts on light display in honor of Noah Chambers

RELATED: Noah Chambers is Saving Up to Seven Lives After His Death, Family Says

RELATED: Benefit Ride, Auction Raises Money To Help Support The Family Of Noah Chambers

RELATED: 11-Year-Old’s Legacy Lives On | Noah Chambers Receives First Honor Walk At Brenner Children’s Hospital

RELATED: 'I Never Thought in a Million Years That I'd Have to be Laying My 11-Year-Old Down' | Dad On Losing Son Noah Chambers

RELATED: 'He is in a Better Place': Father of Noah Chambers Says 11-Year-Old Has Died After Car Hit Him While Trick-or-Treating

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE