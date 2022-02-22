NC A&T Aggies join CAA conference

The Aggies will officially be members of the Colonial Athletic Association conference on July 1, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is switching athletic conferences.

The Aggies are moving from the Big South to the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced the official switch on Tuesday. North Carolina A&T accepted the invitation to join the league as a full member on July 1, 2022.

The Aggies football team will make the move the following summer, on July 1, 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome North Carolina A&T as the newest member of the CAA,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.

"The CAA is excited to add a second HBCU to its membership, and going forward the Conference will continue to be focused on making decisions that ensures its membership a competitive and sustainable model," D’Antonio continued.

A&T leadership said the move will allow the school to continue to compete for athletic championships in the years to come. Several Big South schools have left the conference recently.

Here's who NC A&T joins in the CAA for the 2022-23 athletic year: