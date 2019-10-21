GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's finally here! The greatest homecoming on earth! As North Carolina A & T get ready to battle it out on the football field against Howard University this weekend, what better time than to get some new Aggie gear.

North Carolina A & T has opened up their new pop-up store right here in Greensboro, at 201 South Elm Street.

The store will be open from Tuesday through Saturday this week, from noon to 7 pm each day.

If you can't make it this week, no need to worry. The store will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays at the same hours throughout the holiday season.

The store will also feature special events over the next 2 months starting with a book signing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, featuring La-Donia Alford-Jefferies, N.C. A&T alumna and author of the children's book "Homecoming."