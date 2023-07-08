North Carolina A&T boiler room reopens after small explosion

School officials said pressure built up and exploded damaging part of the boiler plant on Aug. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video above is from previous story on the small explosion at the boiler room at NC A&T.

A boiler room at North Carolina A&T State University has reopened after a small explosion earlier this month.

Workers were inside when it happened, but no one was injured, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the university equipment at the boiler room is back on and the steam/hot water service has been restored to the following buildings on campus:

Barbee

Curtis

Cooper

Haley

Holland

Speight

Vanstory

Williams Dining Halls

Corbett Sports Center

Moore Gym

School officials said they will monitor the buildings and the hot water throughout the day.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.