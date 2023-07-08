North Carolina A&T boiler room reopens after small explosion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video above is from previous story on the small explosion at the boiler room at NC A&T.
A boiler room at North Carolina A&T State University has reopened after a small explosion earlier this month.
Workers were inside when it happened, but no one was injured, according to officials.
According to a Facebook post made by the university equipment at the boiler room is back on and the steam/hot water service has been restored to the following buildings on campus:
- Barbee
- Curtis
- Cooper
- Haley
- Holland
- Speight
- Vanstory
- Williams Dining Halls
- Corbett Sports Center
- Moore Gym
School officials said they will monitor the buildings and the hot water throughout the day.
