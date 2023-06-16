North Carolina A&T alum goes from chemist to entrepreneur

Tonga Ramseur dedicated herself to cooking healthy food after her sister was diagnosed with cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tonga Ramseur graduated from North Carolina A&T with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. This Aggie now uses those skills in the kitchen.

She started a vegan food truck business called "Ethio-Indi", which combines both her Ethiopian and Indian cultures.

Her sister was her inspiration. When she got sick, it motivated Ramseur to provide deliciously healthy food to others.

"I need to tell people how important it is to eat right, but most importantly, I want to tell people that eating healthy is delicious," Ramseur shared.

Ramseur's truck is part of this year's Juneteenth Greensboro Black Food Truck Festival happening this Saturday in downtown Greensboro.

She says this is her third year participating in the festival and her experience from previous years were heartwarming.

"All the different nationalities, colors, and people that come together to support us for that day, is very important. Break the chains," Ramseur said. "That is just beautiful to me. I don't have the words for what it means to me."

The Juneteenth Greensboro Black Food Truck Festival is on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Center City and LeBauer Park.

