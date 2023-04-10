North Carolina A&T name new head men's basketball coach

North Carolina A&T State University names Monté Ross as the new head men's basketball coach, making him the 14th coach in program history.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III named Monté Ross as the new head men's basketball coach Monday night.

Ross will become the 14th head coach in the history of the A&T men's basketball program.

As a native of Philadelphia, PA., Ross spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Temple Owls. Before landing with the Owls, Ross spent 10 seasons (2006-16) as the head coach for the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Delaware Blue Hens.

"This is an exciting time in North Carolina A&T Athletics, and coach Ross adds to that excitement," said Hilton. "Coach Ross brings a decade of head coaching experience in the CAA, where he was tasked with building a program. He had some outstanding seasons for the Delaware men's basketball program, and we think that translates well for us at North Carolina A&T as we strive to win championships in the CAA. We hired the best person to lead and mentor our young men on and off the court."

Ross gets to return to the area where he played college basketball. A 1992 graduate of Winston-Salem State, Ross played for legendary head coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines from 1988-92. After spending 13 seasons as an assistant coach at various Division I programs, Ross became the Blue Hens' coach in 2006.

"I want to thank Chancellor (Harold L. Martin) and athletics director Earl Hilton for the tremendous opportunity to join the North Carolina A&T family," said Ross. "North Carolina A&T has a very enthusiastic fan and alumni base, and they love basketball. The excitement and passion for the men's basketball program will be matched by our passion for building a first-class program where student-athletes believe in doing things the right way and to the best of their ability. With the support of Chancellor Martin, Mr. Hilton, and the fans of Aggie Basketball, we can achieve it all here at A&T."

Ross also had tremendous success at Saint Joseph's as an assistant coach for 10 seasons (1996-06). In 2003-04, the Hawks went 27-0 during the regular season and rose to No. 1 in the nation before ending their season with a 30-2 record after a loss in the Elite Eight. Saint Joseph's made it to the postseason seven times during Ross' tenure there, including four NCAA appearances.

Ross has also had assistant positions at Drexel (1994-96) and Lehigh (1993-94). He was on the staff that saw Drexel win its first-ever NCAA tournament game with an upset win over Memphis in 1996.

