North Carolina A&T State University obtains ownership of historic World War Memorial Stadium

"North Carolina A&T has a long and rich history with Historic World War Memorial Stadium," Earl Hilton said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University has obtained ownership of the historic World War Memorial Stadium.

According to, North Carolina A&T State University, Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III, the city of Greensboro transferred the ownership of the stadium.

"North Carolina A&T has a long and rich history with Historic World War Memorial Stadium," said Hilton. "We look forward to continuing that relationship through our baseball program led by head coach Ben Hall. I am excited for him, his coaching staff and our student-athletes as we begin a new era in Aggie baseball."

The Aggies football team played their home games there until 1981. It also plays a significant role in the Greatest Homecoming On Earth.

"First off, I just want to thank Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., our board and our athletics director Earl Hilton, and anyone who has touched this over the years," said Hall. "A&T baseball has a rich history and has always been connected in some form to War Memorial Stadium. This acquisition is a game-changer for not only our baseball program and university as a whole but the surrounding community in East Greensboro."