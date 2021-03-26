Restaurants can have 100% capacity, why are bars stuck at 50%?

Starting at 5 p.m. on March 26, Gov. Roy Cooper's loosened COVID-19 restrictions will take effect in North Carolina. Bar owners are feeling a bit left out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, stores, restaurants and even breweries are welcoming back much bigger crowds as North Carolina's loosened COVID-19 restrictions take effect.

But one group that's been struggling to stay afloat -- bar owners -- is being left out. Most businesses are welcoming back 75-100% of their customers, why are bars stuck at 50% capacity?

Let's connect the dots.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, bars have been the last place where North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has eased restrictions. Customers weren't even allowed inside until a month ago, and even then, crowds have been extremely limited at just 30% capacity.

Experts say bars can be a breeding ground for the virus. We're more likely to forget about social distancing after having a few too many drinks, plus people are talking louder, laughing or even singing, all of which can easily spread the virus in the air.

But Cooper is trying to cut bars some slack. That's why he's increasing max capacity slightly to 50% starting March 26.

And one more thing that will make a big difference? The state's alcohol curfew has been eliminated. Bars may have fewer customers but they'll be able to serve more drinks with last call moving back to 2 a.m.