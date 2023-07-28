North Carolina BBQ restaurant closing its doors after being in business for more than four decades

Kerley's BBQ announced it will close for good Saturday, July 29th. Its current location has been open for 25 years, owners say.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A nearly half-century-old Triad restaurant is closing its doors.

Kerley's BBQ announced it will shut down for good Saturday, July 29th after being at its Lexington location for 25 years and being in business for 45 years.

The BBQ restaurant has been owned and operated by two brothers —Jock and Buddy Kelley.

The owners posted a statement following the announcement of its recent closure:

We have decided with a very heavy heart we are closing our doors Saturday at 11 a.m. and will not be opening back up! We truly hope everyone can come out before we close! We all consider everyone family and will miss everyone!!

Buddy Kelley said he doesn't plan to stop cooking; he wants to work in a church's food truck in his retirement.

