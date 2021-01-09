WNC Bigfoot Festival postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19

The 2021 WNC Bigfoot Festival has been postponed until next May due to the rising spread of COVID-19 across western North Carolina.

MARION, N.C. — Organizers for the WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion, North Carolina, announced the event has been postponed until May 2022 due to rising COVID-19 numbers in western North Carolina.

The event, which was scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18, will now be postponed until Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

In a statement, organizers said they're hopeful that by next May "things will be safer, so that everyone can come and enjoy a few days of Sasquatch fun." Despite the postponement, the town of Marion is still embracing Sasquatch believers in search of the truth with live music and trivia nights at several small businesses.

Last year's festival had to be reworked into a Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt due to the pandemic. The inaugural WNC Bigfoot Festival drew thousands of people to McDowell County with vendors, Bigfoot-inspired merchandise and activities.

John Bruner, the man behind the festival, had a close encounter of his own. He documents sightings across the country and runs the Bigfoot 911 Facebook group.

"We put glow sticks in trees," John said. "I was standing on a far service road watching about six glow sticks on both sides of the road and one of the glow sticks went out of sight and I turned my headlamp on which is a 10,000 lemer headlamp and it was crossing the road."

In 2019, a Hickory man said he saw Bigfoot in McDowell County, where the mythical creature has reportedly been spotted multiple times over the years.

