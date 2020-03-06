Curve in Context: Coronavirus testing increases, but daily case count stays low

North Carolina continues to flatten the curve as positive cases over the total number of tests hover at 7%.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had 29,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It was also the state's third-largest day for testing with 13,013 new tests conducted.

The number of cases might sound scary until you put it into perspective.

Here's a look at the number of new cases per new tests over the last two months. Remember, several Triad counties opened testing sites recently.

The orange bar, which signifies testing, shows us that even as testing is increasing, the blue line, which represents positive daily cases, is staying flat.

Out of more than 434,000 total tests conducted, only about 7% are positive.

Health experts fear that the mass demonstrations over the past week will lead to a surge in the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S.