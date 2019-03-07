KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Officials in a North Carolina county have enacted a ban on fireworks just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, citing dry conditions and a number of wildfires.

Duplin County Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick issued a declaration on Wednesday which also prohibits open burning. The ban took effect at noon and will remain in effect until further notice.

RELATED: History Of Fireworks: Think Bamboo & Evil Spirits!

The declaration says conditions are expected to remain dry with high temperatures.

The county issued a similar ban on May 29, but rescinded it on June 10 after rainfall lessened the threat.

RELATED: Man annoyed by fireworks shoots teen, 12-year-old, neighbor and then gets shot by bystander

RELATED: LIST | Where To See Fireworks In The Triad For 'Fourth Of July'

RELATED: Why do we have fireworks on the 4th of July?