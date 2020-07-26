North Carolina Department of Public Safety displays items confiscated from prisons around the state

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety took to Facebook Saturday to display some items that they have confiscated from prisons across the state.
"Sometimes contraband is thrown over the fences; other times there are attempts to mail substances to offenders. Our staff do a great job searching for and seizing, illegal items people try to get inside of our prisons," the Facebook post read.
Within the post, the department also shared a Flickr link displaying the many confiscated items.