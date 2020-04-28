In an effort to be more transparent, the state is now revealing which facilities have coronavirus outbreaks - and there are several.

For weeks, state leaders have said one of their biggest concerns is outbreaks at assisted living centers and nursing homes.

But before today, we never knew which facilities were dealing with those outbreaks.

Now, we're getting a clearer picture, as the number of Triad deaths inside assisted living centers climbs to five.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the State's Department of Health and Human Services says they're expanding how they're reporting outbreaks at long-term care or similar facilities.

"The report will include names of facilities where there is an outbreak - and that is two or more cases - as well as a number of positive cases at that facility," she said in a press conference Monday.

That report lists six Triad facilities with confirmed cases of coronavirus: four facilities in Guilford County, one in Davidson, and one in Stokes.

In Guilford County, Clapps Nursing Center confirmed two people died from the virus.

In Davidson County, the health department says an additional person died at Alston Brook in Lexington, bringing the death toll there up to three.

While the data in the report is preliminary and subject to change, Dr. Cohen said it's important to release the additional information.

"We want to make sure that that information is standardized," she said, "We saw a patchwork quilt of information released across the state. We hope this will be helpful to folks as we go forward."

It's also important to remember in the coming weeks, although leaders might be easing restrictions across the state, strict rules will still apply to these types of facilities for the foreseeable future.

