KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) brought a REAL ID Express Day to the Triad in order to give people an opportunity to get their ‘N.C. REAL IDs’ quicker.

The event was held Saturday at the Kernersville Driver's License Office on North Main Street, and began early Saturday morning, lasting until mid-afternoon.

A list of REAL ID Express Days can be found on the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)’s website.

The NCDMV says knowledge and driving skills tests will not be provided at REAL ID Express Days and services will be rendered for REAL ID express transactions only.

For more information visit the official North Carolina DMV Website.

