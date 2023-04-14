Mount Airy Father and Grandfather urgently searching for a blood stem cell donor

DKMS to host a blood stem cell registration drive at Calvary Baptist Church to find a match for a North Carolina man recently diagnosed with leukemia.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A 61-year-old Mount Airy man with leukemia is on a desperate search to find a blood stem cell donor.

Brent Hull was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in February 2023.

A blood stem cell transplant would allow Hull, the part owner and operator of Hull Brother’s Lumber Company, to get back to working at the lumberyard and doing the things he loves most, such as gardening, fixing cars, and most importantly, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The DKMS is holding a blood stem cell drive for Hull, hoping to find a match Saturday, April 15, at Calvary Baptist Church on 314 South Franklin Road in Mount Airy from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register as a blood stem cell donor please click HERE.

More about DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors.

The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.

Originally founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has entities in South Africa, Poland, Chile, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. The U.S. office was started in 2004. Globally, DKMS has registered over 11.5 million people and facilitated over 100,000 transplants.

To join the fight against blood cancer or for more information, please go to dkms.org.

