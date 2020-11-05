RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina received a federal emergency declaration. However, it's not for coronavirus or anything pandemic-related. It's for the storms, tornadoes, and flooding that hit our area back in February.

The storms ripped through multiple areas back on February 6. The declaration frees up FEMA money to help cover the damage.

According to Governor Roy Cooper's Office municipalities and non-profits in Alexander, Ashe, Cherokee, Cleveland, Graham, Madison, Mitchell, Pender, Perquimans, Polk, Randolph, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Swain, Wayne, Yadkin, and Yancey counties will now be able to apply for reimbursement.

The money will come through FEMA's Public Assistance program. Preliminary assessments show the counties were deal damage of about $15.9 Million

