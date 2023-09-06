2023 North Carolina GOP Convention kicks off in Greensboro

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech at the NC GOP Convention in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of the biggest names in the Republican party are in the Triad this weekend.

All gathered for the North Carolina GOP convention at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

Former President Trump, former Vice President Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are speaking at the event and WFMY News 2 crews will be there to cover it.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear at the State GOP Convention in the Piedmont Saturday after the federal indictment against him for allegedly mishandling classified documents was unsealed Friday.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.