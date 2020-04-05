RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper signed two coronavirus relief bills into law on Monday. One will provide nearly $1.6 billion for health, education, small businesses, and more. The other contains key policy changes to help North Carolinians as the state continues to battle COVID-19.

“I am signing into law two critical relief bills that will provide assistance to families, schools, hospitals, and small businesses as our state battles COVID-19,” Cooper said. “There is more work ahead of us, and I hope the spirit of consensus behind these bills will continue.”

The relief package, HB 1043, allocates federal funding from the CARES Act. It was passed unanimously and includes almost $1.6 billion for public health and safety, schools, small businesses, and continuity of state government operations. $150 million has also been set aside in a reserve fund for future local government needs.

Senate Bill 704 will provide policy changes to various things like end-of-grade testing, car registration deadlines, and interest on state taxes.

HB 1043: RELIEF PACKAGE

$50 million to provide personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies

$25 million to support enhanced COVID-19 testing and tracing

$125 million in small business loans administered through the Golden LEAF Foundation

$50 million in health support for underserved communities including rural areas and minority communities

$95 million to support North Carolina hospitals

$20 million to support local health departments and the State Health Lab

$75 million for school nutrition programs

$70 million for summer learning programs

$30 million for local schools to purchase computers and other devices for students

$6 million for food banks

$9 million for rural broadband

$85 million for vaccine development, antibody testing, community testing, and other COVID-19-related research at Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, Campbell University, and Wake Forest University.

Senate Bill 704: POLICY CHANGES

An extension of driver’s license and registration expiration deadlines

Waived interest on tax payments normally due in April

Modifies end-of-grade testing requirements for public schools

Adjusts the 2020-21 K-12 public school calendar

Allows pharmacists to administer a COVID-19 vaccine once it is developed

