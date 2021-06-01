'America is better than this' | NC lawmakers, leaders condemn violence at Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a brief statement containing his reaction after Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday.
"The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy," Cooper tweeted around 4:30 p.m. "Today's terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this."
Members of Congress were meeting Tuesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election. As the U.S. Senate and House were meeting in separate chambers as a part of the certification process, angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
Protesters aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. At least one person has been injured from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.
Several North Carolina lawmakers shared responses to the events on social media, assuring their safety, condemning violence, and thanking law enforcement.
Senator Thom Tillis (R) said he supports law enforcement proudly and called Wednesday's events "a national disgrace" and "anarchy."
Congressman Ted Budd (R) assured followers he had been evacuated from the House floor and was safe, saying the violence "is not acceptable."
Congresswoman Alma Adams (D) said leaders still plan to carry on with the election certification process, saying the day's events "won't silence the voice of the American people."
Congresswoman Kathy Manning (D) assured others that she and her staff were safe.
Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R) confirmed her safety and urged protesters to "immediately back down," calling for law and order. In a second Tweet, Foxx called the actions "unacceptable" and thanked law enforcement for their service.
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry (R) said the "violence that we are witnessing at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable," and thanked Capitol Police for their work.
U.S. Congressman Mark Walker (R) said his heart broke watching video of the events, particularly seeing his friend Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester in danger. "The Capitol was attacked today," Walker said.
U.S. Representative G. K. Butterfield (D) asked for the public to pray for the country.
Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D) said the events were "incited by hate and misinformation from the highest levels," and called on all elected leaders to condemn the violence.
Rep. David E. Price (D) confirmed his safety and thanked Capitol Police officers. Price also called on President Trump to do more to condemn the violence, alleging Trump "incident this mob."
Rep. David Rouzer (R) called the events "despicable," saying a difference of opinion should not be an excuse for "lawlessness and violence."
Rep. Richard Hudson (R) said violence would "not change the outcome and is completely counter to this process."
U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R) said "I’m fighting a battle for our Constitution on the house floor with other patriots. The battle is on the house floor, not in the streets of D.C." In a second tweet, Cawthorn called for the public to support law enforcement.
The AP contributed to this report