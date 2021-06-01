'America is better than this' | NC lawmakers, leaders condemn violence at Capitol

"Today's terrorism is not who we are," Cooper tweeted. "This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this."

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a brief statement containing his reaction after Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday.

"The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy," Cooper tweeted around 4:30 p.m. "Today's terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this."

The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy. Today's terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress were meeting Tuesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election. As the U.S. Senate and House were meeting in separate chambers as a part of the certification process, angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Protesters aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. At least one person has been injured from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Several North Carolina lawmakers shared responses to the events on social media, assuring their safety, condemning violence, and thanking law enforcement.

Senator Thom Tillis (R) said he supports law enforcement proudly and called Wednesday's events "a national disgrace" and "anarchy."

I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer. It's a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 6, 2021

Congressman Ted Budd (R) assured followers he had been evacuated from the House floor and was safe, saying the violence "is not acceptable."

I’ve been evacuated from the House floor. We are safe thanks to the brave men & women of the Capitol Hill Police. I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution & debate our disagreements. Violence is not acceptable & protesters should disperse peacefully immediately. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Alma Adams (D) said leaders still plan to carry on with the election certification process, saying the day's events "won't silence the voice of the American people."

Update: we’re still OK. Once this situation has passed, we’re going to certify the election of President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris.



This incident won’t silence the voice of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZOECIHdSHv — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Kathy Manning (D) assured others that she and her staff were safe.

My staff and I are safe. We are sheltering in place.



More information to come. — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R) confirmed her safety and urged protesters to "immediately back down," calling for law and order. In a second Tweet, Foxx called the actions "unacceptable" and thanked law enforcement for their service.

Violence like what we’re witnessing in the United States Capitol is unacceptable.



People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction.



God bless the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police for protecting us. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) January 6, 2021

U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry (R) said the "violence that we are witnessing at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable," and thanked Capitol Police for their work.

The violence that we are witnessing at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable. I am thankful to the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are doing their duty and working diligently to keep everyone in the Capitol safe. God bless our law enforcement. — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) January 6, 2021

U.S. Congressman Mark Walker (R) said his heart broke watching video of the events, particularly seeing his friend Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester in danger. "The Capitol was attacked today," Walker said.

Watching the video of my friend @RepLBR on her knees in the House Chamber praying for safety broke my heart today. The Capitol was attacked today and those responsible should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative G. K. Butterfield (D) asked for the public to pray for the country.

Butterfield statement concerning U.S. Capitol:



“I am safe and monitoring the violent uprising that is ongoing at the U.S. Capitol complex. Please pray for our country.” — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D) said the events were "incited by hate and misinformation from the highest levels," and called on all elected leaders to condemn the violence.

A majority of Americans spoke with their votes in the 2020 election and their voices need to be heard and certified. I strongly condemn today's violence and call on all elected leaders to do the same. It's time to recommit to working to heal our divisions & move America forward. — Deborah Ross (@DeborahRossNC) January 6, 2021

Rep. David E. Price (D) confirmed his safety and thanked Capitol Police officers. Price also called on President Trump to do more to condemn the violence, alleging Trump "incident this mob."

Pro-Trump protesters have stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing the House into recess. I am safe.



Thank you to our brave Capitol Police officers who are actively working to protect Members, staff, and the press. — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) January 6, 2021

Rep. David Rouzer (R) called the events "despicable," saying a difference of opinion should not be an excuse for "lawlessness and violence."

2/2 This is not who we are as a nation. A vigorous debate and differences of opinion should never — ever — be an excuse for lawlessness and violence. Praying for our Capitol Police, other law enforcement personnel and those injured today. — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) January 6, 2021

Rep. Richard Hudson (R) said violence would "not change the outcome and is completely counter to this process."

Violence will not change the outcome and is completely counter to this process. Capitol Police are honest, decent men and women whose only goal is to serve and protect the public. — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R) said "I’m fighting a battle for our Constitution on the house floor with other patriots. The battle is on the house floor, not in the streets of D.C." In a second tweet, Cawthorn called for the public to support law enforcement.

As Americans we can not tolerate violence. Peacefully protest ONLY.



We must let Congress work and uphold law and order. We are the party that backs the blue.



I ask you to back the blue now and let the objections continue in accordance with the constitution. 🇺🇸 — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 6, 2021