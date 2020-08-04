GREENSBORO, N.C. — Evictions are banned in North Carolina through June first but that doesn't mean renters aren't still worried about it.

"If somebody said that their landlord is evicting them right now, the best thing they can do is close their door and lock it and read as much as they can," said Greensboro Tenant Union member Natasha Popkin.

State resources like the NC 211 Hotline have lots of information on why you can't be evicted right now and what to do if your landlord is threatening to kick you out.

The hotline's director, Heather Black's first piece of advice is to call the state Attorney General's office.

"We also have a great FAQ on our website, NC211.org that has some information that you may want to use for that conversation with your landlord," said Black.

The Greensboro Tenant Union is using social media to reach out to people who need help navigating these issues.

Popkin said the city has one of the highest eviction rates in the country.

"We're seeing a lot of issues with people who can't pay their rent and we are concerned," said Popkin, "so when this is all over people may very well get evicted and we're hoping to prevent that."

Popkin said her union's concern is that landlords may sue for back pay once the eviction ban is lifted.

She said some other members are talking to officials to see what can be done to fix that problem but the main goal is to connect people facing uncertainty about their housing.

A spokesperson for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said there's a few ways tenants can file complaints.

One is to call 1-877-5-NOSCAM or fill out a complaint form on the NC Department of Justice site.

People can also contact NC Legal Aid (866-219-5262) or a private attorney to deal with legal disputes with landlords.

The Attorney General's office also encourages people to work with their landlords to try to create a payment plan for missed rents.

RELATED: North Carolina to turn 16,500 hotel rooms, dorms into housing for people at risk of COVID-19

RELATED: Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher

RELATED: It’s fine to cope with different emotions during the coronavirus pandemic