North Carolina health officials report record-high of 2,585 new COVID cases

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, 165,076 people have now tested positive for the virus across the state.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina health officials reported 2,585 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record for the pandemic, according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

According to WBTV, 165,076 people have now tested positive for the virus across the state.

The station reported an additional 31 more virus-related deaths were reported in North Carolina and said there are currently 965 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,218,149 tests had been completed in the state by Saturday.

The station said NCDHHS reported of the more than 145,000 cases reported statewide at that time Aug. 17, nearly 128,000 people were presumed to have recovered.

According to WBTV, NCDHHS announced corrections Aug. 12 to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts after discovering a discrepancy in testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp.

"Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks," said NCDHHS secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.