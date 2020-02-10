NC lawmakers react to President Trump, Melania COVID-19 diagnosis

Many lawmakers are sharing their wishes for a speedy recovery for President Trump and the first lady.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders from around the world and right here in North Carolina are reacting to the coronavirus diagnosis for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) said, "We pray for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. This virus is highly contagious and can be deadly, and the best way to protect each other and ourselves is to wear masks, wash hands and stay distant to stop the spread."

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) retweeted the president with the message, "Praying for a quick and full recovery for the both of you."

Senator Thom Tillis weighed in on Twitter when he retweeted The President and wrote "President Trump is a fighter and I'm praying for a full and speedy recovery for him and the First Lady."

U.S. Representative David Price (D-NC) tweeted, "I wish the President and First Lady well, and hope for a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

U.S. Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) tweeted, "I’m praying for our President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS this morning. Millions of people across our great country are behind you. We all hope for a full and speedy recovery."

U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) tweeted, "President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS, please know that you’re both in our prayers! Wishing you a speedy recovery!"

