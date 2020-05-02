NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Multiple North Carolina Lawmakers reacted to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Tuesday night.

President Trump delivered the address Tuesday and spoke on topics such as the U.S. economy as he made the case for his reelection.

His speech came on the eve of a Senate vote on his impeachment.

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) said President Trump’s address underscored his commitment to delivering commonsense reforms that energize our economy, empower American workers, shape our judiciary, and more.

“Today, Americans of all backgrounds have more opportunities than ever before. We’re in the middle of a ‘blue-collar reform,’ where Americans who have traditionally been among the lowest earners are now seeing some of the biggest gains. And unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic-Americans, women, and veterans are all at record lows,” he said.

Burr said Americans are in a better position today than they were four years ago thanks to the work of this Administration.

“There is still much more work to be done, but it is my hope that my colleagues in the Senate choose to put aside political divisiveness and work together on our common goal of building a strong, secure, and prosperous America,” he said.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) said President Trump delivered an optimistic vision of American greatness, and he agrees that Congress must work together on real priorities like providing for our service members, improving care for our veterans, and lowering the cost of health care for all Americans.

“As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I was also glad to see the president highlight the importance of a strong national defense and reaffirm his commitment to our troops and their families – like Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams and his family. I’ve worked hard to find bipartisan solutions and I remain committed to working across the aisle to get things done for our community,” Hudson said.

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) said it's time to get rid of dangerous sanctuary cities and encourage safe and legal immigration processes, and it's time to put America and North Carolina first.

“Tonight, we heard a progress report from President Trump and one thing is clear: this is truly the story of the Great American Comeback. North Carolina and our nation are stronger as a result of our focus on putting people first while creating a brighter future,” Hudson said.

United States Congresswoman for North Carolina’s 12th District Alma Adams reacted to the State of the Union address through a tweet.

“The President is lying about your healthcare. Instead of protecting Medicaid, his administration has proposed letting states convert some Medicaid funding into block grants, reducing benefits for patients,” Adams said in a tweet.

Congressman David Price (NC-04) said President Trump once again recited a canned teleprompter speech billed as a victory lap on the economy, but the gulf between his words and his actions could not be wider.

“The truth is, the President is failing to broaden the uneven economic recovery that is leaving too many Americans behind with stagnant wages, rising health care and housing costs, and tax cuts that benefit the wealthy while driving up the national debt,” Price said.

