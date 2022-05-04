North Carolina lawmakers speak on Roe v. Wade draft opinion

Democrat Representative Pricey Harrison and Republican Representative Jon Hardister shared their thoughts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers continue to weigh in after the U.S. Supreme Court draft leak on Roe v. Wade.

"I was really stunned and really troubled by the opinion, the nature of the opinion," Democrat State House Representative Pricey Harrison said. I am worried about what this means for a lot of women, especially low-income women of color in states where abortion is not going to be available."

Harrison represents State District 61 in Guilford County. She is not on board with the draft opinion.

"It doesn't seem to accommodate exceptions for incest or rape or the health of the woman which is profoundly disturbing. But the good news is abortion will still be legal in North Carolina," Harrison said.

She said North Carolina accommodates women from a number of nearby states who don't have access to abortion.

"A lot of us feel strongly about this fundamental right, women's reproductive rights, and we'll fight for it, but it was a very sad night Monday night," Harrison said.

News 2 reached out to nearly a dozen republican representatives from our area.

Republican Representative Jon Hardister who represents District 59 was one of two to respond to our request for comment.

He wasn't available for an on-camera interview but he did release a statement:

"It's too early to speculate on our next steps. We need to wait and see what the U.S. Supreme Court does, as the draft does not represent a final opinion. I am alarmed that such a leak occurred within our nation's highest court. Whoever is responsible for the leak must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Leaking confidential information is disruptive to the deliberative nature of the Court. At this point, we need to remain calm and allow the Court to do its work. We will assess our next steps when a final opinion is issued and we have had time to review the ruling."