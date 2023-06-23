North Carolina taking major steps to boost safety in schools

Over 1100 threats were made on North Carolina schools this fiscal year. That's up nearly 30% from pre-pandemic averages.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can we prevent violence on school campuses?

Let's connect the dots.

Over 1100 threats were made on North Carolina schools this fiscal year. That's up nearly 30% from pre-pandemic averages.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said that includes anything from small threats like "I'm going to beat you up" to major threats of mass violence on school campuses.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 tips came through the 'say something' anonymous reporting system last school year, with bullying being the top problem.

The North Carolina Task Force for Safer Schools created several initiatives to change the trends. The state is preparing a major campaign pushing firearm storage safety to reduce children's access to guns.

They're also looking at recommending threat assessment teams in every school to identify troubled kids before they endanger themselves or others.

All that in the hopes of reducing violence and keeping kids on the right paths.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts