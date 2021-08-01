High Point man starts business after losing his brother to gun violence, overcomes depression

Rontez Vaughan started My Brother’s Cookies after losing his brother to gun violence. The entrepreneur started the business just last year.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Rontez Vaughan started My Brother’s Cookies last year after battling depression following the loss of his brother due to gun violence.

Vaughan started the business in honor of his late brother Trenez Valentine who died in 2018.

“We were about a year-and-a-half apart in age,” he said. “I started it as a way of healing.”

The entrepreneur said he decided on the business not only to pay honor to his late brother but also after a conversation with his daughter.

“One night after losing my brother, (my daughter) asked me to make some cookies, I said ‘sure fine’,” he said. “So, instead of going to the store, I decided to make them from scratch.”

Vaughan said the idea to jump into entrepreneurship full-time and start the business came to him like “an epiphany.”

“I was working a full-time job I hated, I had to go to work every day, missing my daughter grow, and thought ‘what can I do to still make money and be there for my children at the same time’?”

It was from there he knew it was the right thing to do.

The business owner dreams of one day opening multiple locations throughout the Triad and downtown Greensboro.

“I want to make my mark in the industry,” he said. “I want to keep putting a lot of positive energy in making the business grow and have it as an asset for not only myself and my family, but my brother’s children too.”

The business offers a variety of flavors of cookies to choose from.

Visit My Brother’s Cookies website for more information.

