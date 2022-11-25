Triad man uses telemarketer settlement money to open up a bar called 'The Wrong Number' in Winston-Salem

Drinks on the menu include "Debt Relief", "Student Loans", and "Car Warranty."

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Triad man cashed in on a headache.

He used money from a robocall settlement to open a bar called, "The Wrong Number."

It's in Winston-Salem where the old Bulls Tavern used to be.

WFMY News 2's Photojournalist Jay Capers went on a soft opening night Wednesday and spoke with the owner.

"It came about just from telemarketers calling me," he said. "And me getting tired of it. So, I decided to do something about it. When they called me, they called the wrong number because they had to deal with me."

The Wrong Number's grand opening is Friday, November 25th.

