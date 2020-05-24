Performers Mason, Casey, and Lyn are musical acts for Sunday’s Live streaming concert.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three musicians from North Carolina are performing Sunday night in a benefit concert supporting Greensboro Urban Ministry.

“These musicians are all singer/songwriters playing everything from funky folk to blues & bluegrass,” Greensboro Urban Ministry wrote on Facebook.

Urban ministry said instead of getting into traffic and going to a crowded venue, those interested can pull up their favorite "comfy" chair and watch the concert from home.

“Come to this Facebook page (Sunday) to enjoy this amazing performance (of) three artists who are unable to play in public right now,” Greensboro Urban Ministry said.

According to Greensboro Urban Ministry, the event will be streamed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

