North Carolina National Guard wraps up last day at Alamance Regional

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina National Guard wrapped up its last day Friday helping staff members at Alamance Regional.

They came to the hospital to offer much-needed relief at a time when staffing shortages hit the hospital hard.

"This has been some of the most sincere appreciation I have ever received wearing this uniform. They really got to know the health care workers and workers have gotten to know the soldiers and form some close bonds and friendships along the way," said North Carolina National Guard Member Maj. Kyle Dietrich.

The Guard members were at Alamance Regional for three weeks.

"They worked in various areas in the hospital whether it be environmental services, the ICU, emergency room and other floors as well as working in non-clinical roles," said Dietrich.

Chief Medical Officer David Jordan said their work was highly appreciated.

"That extra set of hands and pair of eyes allowed one nurse to be able to oversee more patients because someone else was helping him or her," said Jordan.

The pandemic caused staffing shortages in healthcare systems across the nation. Jordan said recently Alamance Regional has slowly hired more staff to build the team back up.

"The roles vary from frontline nursing staff to operating room staff to folks in environmental, dietary and engineering. Our most acute shortage has been in frontline nursing and that's where the National Guard really stepped in," explained Jordan.