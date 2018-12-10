ALIAGA, Turkey (AP) -- A Turkish court has convicted an American pastor at the center of a Turkish-American diplomatic dispute of terror charges, but has released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey.

The court near the western city of Izmir on Friday sentenced Andrew Brunson to 3 years and 1 month in prison for the conviction, but since the evangelical pastor has already spent two years in detention he won't serve more time. Brunson has lived in Turkey for more than two decades.

Brunson, 50, had rejected the espionage and terror-related charges and strongly maintained his innocence.

In an all-caps tweet Friday, Trump said: "PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON!"

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) released the following statement after Brunson's release:

"Every American should be proud that we are finally bringing North Carolina pastor Andrew Brunson home. His release today, after a two-year unjust imprisonment, was only possible through millions of prayers and the concerted efforts of President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo and members of Congress. This needs to be the end point for the many acts of aggression and human rights violations for Turkey and President Erdogan."

Lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt said Brunson was expected to leave Turkey for the United States.

Christ Community Church in Montreat, Brunson's home church, plans to throw him a welcome home party.

