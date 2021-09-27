North Carolina receives 25 ambulances and crews after increase in COVID-19 calls

State leaders said the ambulances will each have a two-person crew of EMS providers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina has received 25 new ambulances and crews due to the increase in service calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners.”

The state submitted a request to FEMA for 40 Advanced Life Support and 10 Basic Life Support ambulances and crews.

Guilford County will receive three additional ambulance crews.

Here’s a list of other counties receiving additional ambulance crews:

Brunswick County 2

Franklin County 2

Graham County 2

Guilford County 3

Macon County 2

Mecklenburg County 5

New Hanover County 4

Pender County 2

Robeson County