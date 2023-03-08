'The Nutcracker' to be performed at Tanger Center by UNCSA students

This production will be UNCSA's first collaboration with the Tanger Center. The school will present six performances from Dec. 7-10.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fans of a Christmas classic are in for a memorable holiday experience.

UNCSA's Music, Dance, and Design & Production schools have come together to produce 'The Nutcracker', a tradition that started in 1966 with an inaugural performance at in Reynolds Auditorium in Winston-Salem.

UNCSA is working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer access for elementary school students to see the performance. They are also working to extend the offer to Guilford County Schools.

“I am so happy that we will be able to continue our holiday production of ‘The Nutcracker’ for our students and patrons,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole.



"The Nutcracker’ is an incredible learning experience for our students, and to be able to perform it in a venue like the Tanger Center is an invaluable opportunity," Cole said.

Tickets for the production will go on sale starting July 21.

