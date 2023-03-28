Triad schools discuss safety measures after Nashville school shooting

School leaders across the Triad are revisiting their school safety plans amind the school shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School safety is at the forefront of everyone's minds right now after the deadly attack at a Nashville school, Monday.

2 Wants to Know what these continued efforts look like locally.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

They walked through the safety measures in place already as well as what they hope to change.

Superintendent Tricia Mcmanus says at Tuesday night's school board meeting, a new contract is being brought to the table.

It's a proposal to pick a company to install more access code doors at elementary schools.

Mcmanus says the conversation about safety never stops.

"Every time I think every school system in America sits down and looks down at safety plans. We have some very comprehensive safety programs every school has a crisis management program and so we just actually need to follow those plans to a T and so I think in these cases it's just it takes us back to what reminders we need to get back out"

Mcmanus and the Chief Safety Security Officer for the school system said safety comes first in schools, then comes education.

"We've replaced and improved our camera systems in every single school in the school district. The schools that are currently under construction will get those same type of camera systems and door access control started in middle school and expanded into high school. We're going to vote tonight. The school board is going to vote tonight to expand that to elementary schools so that we completely 100% have access control in our school district," said Jonathan Wilson, Chief Safety Security Officer for WS/FCS.

As far as Guilford County Schools is concerned, when it comes to safety, district leaders said they need more money to continue using the touchless body scanners that are in all high schools.

So far, investigators said scanners detected and stopped two guns from getting into school campuses.

We also reached out to Alamance-Burlington School System about their continued safety efforts.

School officials said they have SROs on every campus.